The Beeches, in Castleford, was graded poorly for a second time in July last year, despite inspectors noting several improvements and positive feedback from families.

But bosses vowed to continue to 'move heaven and earth' for residents after the health watchdog removed it from special measures early this year following an inspection in June when the home was ranked in the “requires improvement” category.

The home has now been rated “good” by the CQC following an inspection in October.

The Beeches

Manager Jonathan Lockwood, who started work at the home in May 2021, said: “We have achieved this with the support of staff old and new, so I would like to say a personal and companywide thank you to everyone who has worked with us to support the progress of our journey to becoming a good rated CQC home.

“We must empower residents’ choice and independence, and always respect their privacy and dignity in all we do.

“This is not the end merely the benchmark from which we really can start to achieve all we set out to, will strive for excellence in all we do for everything in our care.”

In its report the CQC said sufficient numbers of staff were available in line with people's needs, residents were protected from the risk of abuse by staff who were trained, and were supported by staff in a kind, caring and dignified way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The watchdog said: “This inspection was prompted by a review of the information we held about this service.

“We received concerns in relation to management oversight, staffing, recording issues and poor care.

"During the inspection, we found improvements had been made across key questions of caring and responsive and focussed the inspection on safe, caring, responsive and well-led.”

The Beeches provides accommodation and nursing care for up to 23 people aged 65 and over, some of whom live with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of the latest inspection 18 people were living at the home.