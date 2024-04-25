Castleford care home triumphant at awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ideal Care Awards seek to recognise the hard-work and dedication demonstrated by Ideal Carehomes’ team members across all 36 care homes.

With over 1000 nominations submitted this year, the awards had seven categories ranging from Care Team Member of the Year to the Excellence in Leadership Award, to the Kindness in Care Award.

There is also a special category created with residents in mind, called the Resident Outstanding Contribution Award. This award gives credit to those residents who are the life and soul of their homes, joining in with activities and making the most of every day.

Newfield Lodge staff with Shaun Williamson

Newfield Lodge was named a finalist by the Ideal Care Awards judging panel for being a ‘home that simply stands out as being one team with one shared goal – person-centred, kind care, making the experience of living in their home the very best for residents.’

Newfield Lodge’s win was announced at a glitzy ‘dress to impress’ awards ceremony on 17th April 2024, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the East Midlands and hosted by celebrity guest, Shaun Williamson.

Lynn Robinson, the General Manager at Newfield Lodge, said, ‘We feel incredibly proud to have been named Home of the Year for all of the dedication that goes into making Newfield Lodge an amazing place to live.

‘I’d like to thank our residents, team members and community for their unwavering support and kindness. We have always said that everyone who lives, works and visits us is part of one big family, and that is what makes Newfield Lodge a ‘home’.’

To find out more about the Ideal Care Awards, you can visit https://idealcareawards.co.uk/.

You can also find out more about living at Newfield Lodge by calling 01977 524 267 or emailing [email protected].