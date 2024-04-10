Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent beans – a specialty coffee roaster founded in Castleford and with a second site in Wakefield – has announced its partnership with Aquatics GB, the national governing body for aquatic sports in Great Britain.

The roaster, which describes itself as a “pioneer” in specialty coffee roasting, has also launched its bespoke Champion’s Blend to celebrate the announcement.

It said the announcement of the partnership and launch of its new Champion’s Blend is an innovative collaboration between specialty coffee roasting and elite sports, and that the recently announced partnership is a monumental step for the roaster.

Recent Beans held an immersive coffee experience with members of the Aquatics GB team. It has since announced a partnership with Aquatics GB which will extend through to the Paris Olympics

Gaz Poole, director of Recent Beans, said: “Our partnership with Aquatics GB and the launch of Champion’s Blend epitomises the spirit of innovation and excellence that Recent Beans stands for.

“This unique blend not only caters to the discerning tastes of our customers but also supports the nutritional and performance needs of elite athletes.

“We’re honoured to join Aquatics GB for the 2024 season and the Paris Olympics, aiming to provide a taste of home and excellence abroad.”

Recent Beans said its Champion’s Blend – made from Ethiopia Awash River and Vietnam Lam Dong beans – was officially introduced at the British Swimming Championships at the London Aquatics Centre, and was inspired by and created for champions.

Recent Beans was founded in Castleford and has a second roastery in Wakefield. The local roaster has created a 'Champion's Blend' following its partnership with Aquatics GB

Recent Beans said the collaboration was sparked by British swimmer and Recent Beans enthusiast, James Wilby, under the UK Sport Institute’s #More2Me campaign.

The announcement follows an immersive coffee experience attended by the Aquatics GB team at the Castleford roastery, including local brothers, Joe and Max Litchfield, who both won gold medals at the recent championships.

The Castleford coffee roaster said the collaboration marks a new era in athletic nutrition and enjoyment, and it hopes to support athletes and enhance performance throughout the course of the partnership, which will extend through the Paris Olympics and 2024 season.