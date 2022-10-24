The second platform at the station has been shut down for more than 20 years and work has started to bring it back into use.

It is being fully rebuilt and will have a footbridge with stairs and lifts to link it to the recently improved station building and facilities.

A Castleford councillor who has campaigned for better transport links hoped that a direct service to York – bypassing the current route through Leeds – would be on offer when work is complete.

Work has begun to restore the second platform at Castleford Train Station.

Coun Richard Forster said: “Reopening the platform is something we have been campaigned for a long time and I can’t wait to see it finished.

“It will open opportunities for jobs and social activities to the east of town and it will allow people who live in towns and villages to come into Castleford to support our businesses.

“I remember both platforms in operation and we have being campaigning to reopen this one as long as I have been a councillor.

"We are looking to hear from rail providers to see what services they will offer. My personal view is it we will have a service to York – direct from Leeds to Castleford then York.”

Artist's impression of the new platform and footbridge.

For decades passengers have used a single platform to travel in both directions from the town.

This often causes delays for trains trying to enter the station.

Engineers started prepping the station for this final phase of the major upgrade, with work successfully getting underway earlier this month.

The new footbridge is being lifted into place over two weekends in October, with work to complete the track improvements and signalling upgrade taking place over three days between Friday, October 28 to Sunday,

The waiting area at Castleford railway station

October 30.

During that time services will be diverted and will not call at Castleford.

A new crossover has already been installed at Cutsyke to the west of the station to allow trains to use either platform, together with a new signalling system in the area, enabling more trains to run.

The work is s part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will enable the use of the Castleford line to divert trains and keep passengers moving during major upgrades on the main line between York and Leeds.

Work has begun

Following final completion of work, the new platform and footbridge will open in 2023.

Buses will replace some rail services through the town and passengers are encouraged to check both their outward and return journeys on the National Rail Enquiries website before they travel.

Phil Bates, Network Rail’s senior sponsor on transpennine route upgrade said: “The opening of the second platform and the re-signalling of the route between Castleford and Milford and is a huge moment for the town of Castleford and the surrounding areas.

"Furthermore, the reopened platform will be fully accessible following the installation of a footbridge with lifts on both sides.

“It also means we’ll be able to keep passengers moving on trains by diverting them via Castleford while we deliver major transpennine route upgrade improvements on the main line.”

Rob Warnes, strategic development director for Northern said: “We are grateful to our customers for their patience whilst this work takes place.

The skeleton of the bridge is assembled at Castleford railway station.

"Once the new platform and lifts are commissioned, both sides of the upgraded Castleford station will be fully accessible for all, with more resilience built into the station allowing us to run a better service for our customers.”

In December 2020 a project to improve the station railway station to provide a more attractive and welcoming gateway to the town was completed.

The improvements include better connections to the town centre and improved facilities in a new station building, which comprised a ticket vending machine, new seating area, a disabled toilet, and information and retail facilities.

Express readers gave their first thoughts on the plans on our Facebook page.

Stuart Ellison said: “Can I ask what value added does this bring to the station that could not have been achieved with leaving at a single platform? Is this really worth the money spent? Could these funds not have been better spent elsewhere on public transport?

Heather Dunnill said: “Doesn't look like that in real life we woke up on the Sunday morning to something that resembles a tower block.”

Sue Martin said: “Does this mean there will be a direct train to York and/or the coast. That would be amazing!”

David Wilson said: “Why waste money on a bridge when there is a subway already in use?”

The work means passengers can expect disruption over the weekend.

On Friday, October 28, no trains will call at Castleford, trains between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford will be replaced by buses.

Trains between Leeds and Sheffield and Nottingham will be diverted and will not call at Castleford.

On Saturday, October 29, trains between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford will be replaced by buses all day.

Until 6pm, trains between Leeds, and Sheffield and Nottingham will be diverted and will not call at Castleford.

After 6pm, trains between Leeds and Sheffield and Nottingham will start at Wakefield Kirkgate instead of Leeds.

Rail replacement buses will operate between Leeds and Wakefield Kirkgate.

On Sunday, October 30, no trains will call at Castleford, trains between Leeds and Knottingley via Castleford will be replaced by buses all day.

Trains between Leeds and Sheffield and Nottingham will start at Wakefield Kirkgate instead of Leeds.

Rail replacement buses will operate between Leeds and Wakefield Kirkgate.

