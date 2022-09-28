Queen’s Mill Tea Rooms on the bank of the River Aire claimed the England Business Award for best Tearooms in Yorkshire 2022.

The business will now compete to be named best in the country.

Owner Dana Russell said: “A massive thank you to all the hard working staff who help make the tearooms so special. I’m very grateful to the fabulous team that prepare delicious, freshly made food and home baking and make sure that there is a warm welcome.

Dana Russell with staff at Queen's Mill Tea Rooms in Castleford

"We cannot thank our customers enough for all their support, voting for us and being part of the journey that started seven years ago in 2015.

"We had no idea that it would take off and be so popular. The tearooms are in such a unique setting with beautiful Riverside views.