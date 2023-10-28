News you can trust since 1852
Charity Christmas card pop-up shop to return to The Ridings for festive season

Cards For Good Causes, a charity card shop, has announced that its pop-up shop is returning to Wakefield this Christmas.
By Kara McKune
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
The charity will open the doors of its shop, located inthe lower mall of The Ridings Shopping Centre, on Monday, October 30, until the end of December.

Shoppers will be able to buy greeting cards, advent calendars and gifts, as well as gift wrap and decorations, stationery and homeware.

With the help of local volunteers, the Wakefield shop aims to raise vital funds this Christmas season in aid of more than 70 local and national charities.

Cards for Good Causes returns to The Ridings next week.Cards for Good Causes returns to The Ridings next week.
Cherry Whiteside, CEO at Cards For Good Causes, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors again this year, all thanks to the support of the Wakefield community.

"If you’re looking for Christmas cards and gifts that give back, we have a fantastic selection available for you to purchase, all while supporting the charities of your choice.

"We hope to welcome you to our shop very soon.”

