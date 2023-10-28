Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity will open the doors of its shop, located inthe lower mall of The Ridings Shopping Centre, on Monday, October 30, until the end of December.

Shoppers will be able to buy greeting cards, advent calendars and gifts, as well as gift wrap and decorations, stationery and homeware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the help of local volunteers, the Wakefield shop aims to raise vital funds this Christmas season in aid of more than 70 local and national charities.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cards for Good Causes returns to The Ridings next week.

Cherry Whiteside, CEO at Cards For Good Causes, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors again this year, all thanks to the support of the Wakefield community.

"If you’re looking for Christmas cards and gifts that give back, we have a fantastic selection available for you to purchase, all while supporting the charities of your choice.