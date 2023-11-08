Chip chip hooray! Popular Pontefract fish and chip shop reopens in Chequerfield
The Original Lanes Fish and Chip shop, in Pontefract, was originally sold in 2022 after the family behind the company believed it was no longer the career for them.
However, earlier this year, the founders of the popular shop, which had been a Pontefract staple for 20 years, decided to bring it back to the district after an opportunity to purchase a new premise arose.
Amanda Piper, of The Original Lanes, said: "When the opportunity came up to get the Chequerfield shop we decided this was our calling and grabbed the opportunity with both hands!”
The Original Lanes officially reopened on November 1, to a positive reception from new and pre-existing customers.
Amanda continued: “We are extremely overwhelmed with the amazing response we have received over the past week since reopening and are forever grateful to each and every one of our amazing customers and friends who have made us feel so welcome.”
"We cannot wait to continue and see what the future has to hold at our forever shop.”