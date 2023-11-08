Chip chip hooray! Popular Pontefract fish and chip shop reopens years after closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lanes Fish and Chips originally had two locations – one in Castleford and one in Pontefract – but had to shut the latter in 2021 due to soaring expenses after the pandemic.

The Castleford shop remained open but, earlier this year, had to close due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Owner Amanda Piper then decided to relocate Lanes Fish and Chips back to Pontefract.

Amanda Piper has reopened Lanes Fish & Chips on Chequerfield in Pontefract.

Following months of refurbishments, the new shop officially reopened on November 1, in Chequerfield, to a positive reception from customers.

Amanda said she and her team are delighted with the response they have had so far.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the amazing response we have received over the past week since reopening and are forever grateful to each and every one of our amazing customers and friends who have made us feel so welcome,” she said.