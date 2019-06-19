Chocolate retailer Thorntons to close Wakefield branch

Wakefield's Thorntons store will close its doors this weekend.

The retailer, on Westgate, will close on Sunday, June 22, 2019.

Many items have been reduced to £4 or less as the store prepares to close.

It comes just days after the city's high street was dealt a blow by the news that Yorkshire Linen Co had ceased trading, with the loss of 130 jobs across 19 stores.

Thorntons, which is part of the Italy-based confectionary manufacturer Ferrero, last year announced losses of £37.5 million.

The company has closed a number of stores across the UK, with shops in Peterborough and Glasgow expected to close later this year.

It is unclear whether there will be any job losses.

Thorntons stores in Huddersfield, Leeds and Castleford will remain open.