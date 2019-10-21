Coca Cola announce £49 million investment in Wakefield site as factory celebrates 30 years

Coca Cola European Partners have announced a £49million investment into their Wakefield site.

A Wakefield MP visited a family fun day celebrating 30 years since Europe's largest soft drink's factory opened in the city.

Coca-Cola European Partners welcomed Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood to the event at Leeds Beckett University Campus on Sunday, October 13 to celebrate 30 years since Coca Cola's Wakefield site first opened.

As well as activities such as a crazy golf, bumper cars and a raffle in aid of Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, Wakefield's leadership team presented long service awards to some of the site's employees for their hard work and dedication to manufacturing excellence over the last three decades.

The anniversary also marks a £49 million investment from Coca Cola in its operations.

This includes the opening of a £24 million canning production line, a demonstration of its ongoing commitment to manufacturing excellence and innovation in Great Britain.

The line has been built to be sustainable and is an important part of supporting CCEP's sustainability action plan.

Andrea Jenkyns said: "I welcome Coca-Cola European Partners' commitment to supporting manufacturing in GB by investing £49 million in its Wakefield operations.

"This is positive news for the local economy and a further boost forWest Yorkshire."

John Steel, Apprentice Training Manager, was also given the opportunity to meet with Andrea Jenkyns MP and share how the factory has changed since he joined the company back in 1989.

He said: "As a truly local business, we are proud to manufacture some of thenation's favourite drinks right here from our factory in Wakefield."