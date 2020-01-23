Company is the final occupant in the new mixed-use Merchant Gate developement

A construction company is the final occupant announced for new mixed-use development in the heart of Wakefield town centre.

Morgan Sindall Construction, one of the UK’s leading construction companies, will move into Merchant Gate, taking the remaining office space at the scheme delivered by The English Cities Fund.

BUILDING: Merchant Gate in Wakefield.

The English Cities Fund is a strategic joint venture between urban regeneration innovators, Muse Developments, Legal and General and Homes England, working collaboratively with Wakefield Council.

Merchant Gate blends together office buildings, retail and leisure facilities, alongside 66 residential apartments, a new public square, along with a 1,500-space multi-storey car park and a new college for performing arts.

James Scott, development director of Muse in Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our sister company to Merchant Gate, a striking symbol of the remarkable renaissance of Wakefield.

“Merchant Gate, and strategic schemes like it in the city, are changing people’s perceptions of Wakefield.

The city, benefitting from substantial investment, a proud history and an excellent location, is fast becoming one of Wakefield’s premier mixed-use destinations.”

Andy Hall, managing director of Morgan Sindall in the north, said: “Our move to Wakefield represents a fresh start and investment in our people, and we look forward to building upon our relationships with local organisations and creating employment and training opportunities for local people.

For more on the new development, visit www.musedevelopments.com.