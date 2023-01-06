The union said Sainsbury’s announced workers would get at least £11 per hour from February while Asda retail workers received £10.10 per hour.

The GMB said that was the lowest paid of the big four and one of the lowest paying retailers overall.

But Asda said during the last year it had provided two separate increases worth a total of 8 per cent for hourly paid staff.

21-02-21 An aerial view of Asda supermarket in Wakefield. Picture by Scott Merrylees

The retailer said it would be announcing our new pay rates in Q1 following consultation with its union for retail hourly paid staff.

It said the GMB does not have a mandate to discuss retail pay with Asda.

It said suggestions that Asda does not deal with unions were incorrect as the chain does engage with USDAW (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers).

An Asda spokesperson said: “We have increased retail colleague pay twice during the last 12 months and will confirm our new pay rates for 2023 to colleagues during Q1, following the outcome of negotiations with USDAW where we have a pay bargaining agreement".

Earlier this week the GMB had been campaigning for Asda to increase pay to £11.50 per hour.

The union has also called on Asda bosses to provide free food to staff while they are on shift during the cost of living crisis.

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, said: "Sainsbury’s and Argos hourly retail colleague pay will increase from £10.25 to £11.00 per hour and from £11.30 to £11.95 per hour in London.

"Sainsbury’s has also decided to extend free food during shifts for store and depot colleagues by a further six months.

“If it’s good enough for Sainsburys workers, why is it not good enough for Asda workers?

“Surely Asda bosses don’t think Sainsbury’s workers are somehow worth more? GMB urges them to follow suit – upping pay and providing free food while on shift.”

