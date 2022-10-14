The property on Westmorland Street was most recently occupied by Poundworld Express and Wakefield Council said the unit – at Westmorland House – had been vacant since at least April 2019.

A report by council planning officers says: “As the unit occupies a prominent corner position on a key pedestrian route between Kirkgate and Trinity Walk shopping centre, its re-use is welcomed.

"The extensive vacant period demonstrates that there is a lack of demand for continued retail use.

The site of the former Poundworld branch in Westmorland Street, Wakefield

“In order to re-introduce an active frontage, this application for a change of use to a betting shop is welcome.”

The council’s Public Health department had objected to the application.

But responding to the objection, the planning report said: “Whilst it is agreed that a betting office may not be the most desirable use, significant weight is given to how long the unit has been vacant and the benefits that re-introducing an active frontage and vitality to the city centre would bring in this location.

"The use would be licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission. The agent has also responded to these comments to highlight that four betting shops have closed down in the city centre since 2019 and therefore the addition of this one would still be a reduction overall within the last four years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers recommended the change of use from commercial, business and services property to betting office for approval.