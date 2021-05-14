Cinema and trampoline park set to reopen at Xscape in Castleford

Xscape

The entertainment complex's Cineworld cinema and trampoline park will be among to next to reopen as Covid rules are eased.

Xscape provided a list of when its restaraunts and attractions will reopen.

Brands Now Open

Ask Italian

Click and Collect, Delivery Via Just Eat / Uber Eats and Takeaway.

Burger King

Delivery and Takeaway.

Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore

Open weekends only, 11:00 - 17:00.

Domino's

Click & Collect and Delivery.

Ellis Brigham

Mon - Fri 10:00 - 19:00, Sat 09:00 - 18:00, Sun 10:30 - 17:00.

Evans Cycles

Mon - Sat 09:00 - 18:00, Sun 10:00 - 17:00.

Frankie & Benny's

Click & Collect and Delivery.

Gravity Rocks Urban Climbing

Open weekends only, 10:00 -18:00. Pre-book via the Gravity website.

Heavenly Desserts

Delivery via Just Eat / Uber Eats and Click & Collect.

Nando's

Open for outdoor dining, walk ups only. Click & Collect and delivery via Deliveroo.

PizzaExpress

Open for takeaway, click & collect and outdoor dining for walk ups and pre-book via the Pizza Express website.

Smoky Boys

Delivery and Takeaway online.

Snozone

Pre-book only via the Snozone website.

Starbucks

Click & Collect via app, Delivery and Takeaway.

Subway

Click & Collect, Delivery via Just Eat / Uber Eats and Takeaway.

Trespass

Monday - Sunday, 09:00 - 17:00.

Wetherspoon The Winter Seam

Open for outdoor dining. Walk ups only. Sun - Thurs 09:00 - 21:00, Fri - Sat 09:00 - 22:00.

Xercise4Less

Mon - Fri 06:00 - 22:00, Sat - Sun 08:00 - 20:00.

Reopening Soon

Cineworld: 19 May. See Cineworld website for films & bookings.

Christchurch: 17 May.

Funstation: 17 May from 12noon.

Gravity Aerial Adventures: 20 May from 11:00. Pre-book via the Gravity website or walk up.

Gravity Trampoline Park: 20 May. From 15:00. Pre book via the Gravity website.

ImmotionVR: 17 May.

LaserZone: 21 May on Fri, Sat and Sundays only for now. Pre-book via the LaserZone web form or phone: 01977 559 911.

Tenpin: 17 May. Pre-book via the Tenpin website.

TGI Fridays: 17 May. Pre-book your table.

Volcano Falls Adventure Golf: 17 May. Mon - Thur 12:00 - 22:00, Fri 12:00 - 23:00, Sat 11:00 - 23:00, Sun 11:00 - 21:00.