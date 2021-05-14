Cinema and trampoline park set to reopen at Xscape in Castleford
More attractions are set to reopen at Castleford's Xscape from next week.
The entertainment complex's Cineworld cinema and trampoline park will be among to next to reopen as Covid rules are eased.
Xscape provided a list of when its restaraunts and attractions will reopen.
Brands Now Open
Ask Italian
Click and Collect, Delivery Via Just Eat / Uber Eats and Takeaway.
Burger King
Delivery and Takeaway.
Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore
Open weekends only, 11:00 - 17:00.
Domino's
Click & Collect and Delivery.
Ellis Brigham
Mon - Fri 10:00 - 19:00, Sat 09:00 - 18:00, Sun 10:30 - 17:00.
Evans Cycles
Mon - Sat 09:00 - 18:00, Sun 10:00 - 17:00.
Frankie & Benny's
Click & Collect and Delivery.
Gravity Rocks Urban Climbing
Open weekends only, 10:00 -18:00. Pre-book via the Gravity website.
Heavenly Desserts
Delivery via Just Eat / Uber Eats and Click & Collect.
Nando's
Open for outdoor dining, walk ups only. Click & Collect and delivery via Deliveroo.
PizzaExpress
Open for takeaway, click & collect and outdoor dining for walk ups and pre-book via the Pizza Express website.
Smoky Boys
Delivery and Takeaway online.
Snozone
Pre-book only via the Snozone website.
Starbucks
Click & Collect via app, Delivery and Takeaway.
Subway
Click & Collect, Delivery via Just Eat / Uber Eats and Takeaway.
Trespass
Monday - Sunday, 09:00 - 17:00.
Wetherspoon The Winter Seam
Open for outdoor dining. Walk ups only. Sun - Thurs 09:00 - 21:00, Fri - Sat 09:00 - 22:00.
Xercise4Less
Mon - Fri 06:00 - 22:00, Sat - Sun 08:00 - 20:00.
Reopening Soon
Cineworld: 19 May. See Cineworld website for films & bookings.
Christchurch: 17 May.
Funstation: 17 May from 12noon.
Gravity Aerial Adventures: 20 May from 11:00. Pre-book via the Gravity website or walk up.
Gravity Trampoline Park: 20 May. From 15:00. Pre book via the Gravity website.
ImmotionVR: 17 May.
LaserZone: 21 May on Fri, Sat and Sundays only for now. Pre-book via the LaserZone web form or phone: 01977 559 911.
Tenpin: 17 May. Pre-book via the Tenpin website.
TGI Fridays: 17 May. Pre-book your table.
Volcano Falls Adventure Golf: 17 May. Mon - Thur 12:00 - 22:00, Fri 12:00 - 23:00, Sat 11:00 - 23:00, Sun 11:00 - 21:00.
Xplore Soft Play: 17 May from 09:30. Visit the Xplore website to pre-book and view session times.