But this represents just a fraction of the 276,142 children living in poverty across the region, suggesting many more may be going without.

The Trussell Trust distributed a record 480,000 food parcels to children across the UK in the six months leading up-to September, including 32,251 in Yorkshire and The Humber.

This compares with 12,501 children’s parcels given out in the area in the same period five years before.

A member of staff sorts through food items inside a food bank in the UK. (Photo by DANIEL Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Revie, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Children shouldn’t have to worry about the cost of living crisis, yet in the past six months, food banks in the Trussell Trust network provided more than 483,000 emergency food parcels for children across the UK.

“People are coming to food banks telling us they are unable to turn the heating on and are skipping meals so they can feed their children.

“Food banks in our network are set to face their hardest winter yet as the cost of living emergency is driving a tsunami of need. This is not right.

“Food banks are not inevitable, and as a charity we campaign and push for the changes needed to ensure a future where they are not needed.

“But right now, we need the help of the UK public so that we can make sure that every child, every family, every person experiencing hunger is supported.”

With one in five people visiting a food bank coming from a working household, hunger is an issue that can touch all of us.

There is no doubt we are all feeling the pinch, but we are hoping that during the coming weeks you can spare whatever you can to The Trussell Trust winter appeal.

Across our family of newspapers, we aim to raise as much money as we can to support this vital charity this winter.

The money raised will go directly to food banks to ensure that anyone who needs a helping hand this winter gets it.

Your money will be the difference between a family in your community eating, or a family in your community going hungry. That is how important this appeal is.

