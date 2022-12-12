Wakefield pub appeals for toy donations for local children's hospital this Christmas

The Walnut Tree, on Barnsley Road, is collecting any unwanted toy donations for the Children’s Ward at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.

The Hungry Horse hostelry is one of over 200 across the country participating in the pub chain’s Toy Boxing donation scheme, which launched in 2021, to help less fortunate families and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative follows a recent study by the company which revealed that 46% of UK parents are worried about being able to afford Christmas this year due to the cost of living crisis.

Wakefield's Walnut Tree pub is collecting toys to donate to the children’s ward at Pinderfields Hospital before Christmas.

The Walnut Tree donated a significant number of toys to Pinderfields Hospital last year and is partnering with the Children’s Ward again, to ensure that seriously ill children facing the prospect of spending Christmas day in hospital have a present to open.

The toys were distributed by the play team at Pinderfields last Christmas, with any surplus being given out throughout the year for children’s birthdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following last year’s success, the chain has expanded the donation window this year, allowing gifts until December 18 2022.

Naomi Black, General Manager of The Walnut Tree, said: “We pride ourselves on being really community focused and always look to get involved in charity work where we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.

“The toy donation scheme is terrific and makes a real difference to families and children going through adversity. Last year’s donations were extremely well received by the children’s ward and it was great to see them put to such good use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Ramsay, Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust and Charity Chairman, said: “On behalf of the trust and the charity, I would like to thank everyone at Hungry Horse for their kind donation of toys to our children’s department.

“It’s obviously hard for any families to have their child in hospital at any given time and Christmas is no exception. The toys certainly help to put a smile on the faces of the children and their families and make a real difference to our patient experience."