Nick Howarth, Howarth Timber & Building Supplies managing director wishes Geoff Hill well on his retirement.

Geoff Hill has spent his whole working life with Howarth Timber & Building Supplies on Doncaster Road, carrying out a variety of different roles over the years

Now he is retired he has swapped the working day for the school run and looking after his grandchildren and dog.