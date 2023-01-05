GMB Union reprimands Asda for failing to match Sainsbury's pay rise for workers
A union has criticised Asda for failing to raise pay in line with Sainsburys.
GMB union has criticised Asda for falling even further behind competitors on wages after Sainsburys announced another pay boost.
Sainsbury’s, a fellow ‘big four’ supermarket retailer, today announced workers would get at least £11 per hour from February.
Asda retail workers receive £10.10 per hour – the lowest paid of the big four and one of the lowest paying retailers overall, the union said.
GMB has been campaigning for Asda to increase pay to £11.50 per hour.
The union has also called on Asda bosses to provide free food to staff while they are on shift during the cost of living crisis.
Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, said: "Sainsbury’s and Argos hourly retail colleague pay will increase from £10.25 to £11.00 per hour and from £11.30 to £11.95 per hour in London.
"Sainsbury’s has also decided to extend free food during shifts for store and depot colleagues by a further six months.
“If it’s good enough for Sainsburys workers, why is it not good enough for Asda workers?
“Asda is an outlier in the retail industry, because it refuses to negotiate with its union on wages – unlike other retailers.
“That’s why they keep getting it wrong on pay – because they aren’t listening to their workers and instead agree the pay rates in an echo chamber.
“Surely Asda bosses don’t think Sainsbury’s workers are somehow worth more? GMB urges them to follow suit – upping pay and providing free food while on shift.”