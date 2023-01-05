GMB union has criticised Asda for falling even further behind competitors on wages after Sainsburys announced another pay boost.

Sainsbury’s, a fellow ‘big four’ supermarket retailer, today announced workers would get at least £11 per hour from February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda retail workers receive £10.10 per hour – the lowest paid of the big four and one of the lowest paying retailers overall, the union said.

21-02-21 An aerial view of Asda supermarket in Wakefield. Picture by Scott Merrylees

GMB has been campaigning for Asda to increase pay to £11.50 per hour.

The union has also called on Asda bosses to provide free food to staff while they are on shift during the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, said: "Sainsbury’s and Argos hourly retail colleague pay will increase from £10.25 to £11.00 per hour and from £11.30 to £11.95 per hour in London.

"Sainsbury’s has also decided to extend free food during shifts for store and depot colleagues by a further six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it’s good enough for Sainsburys workers, why is it not good enough for Asda workers?

“Asda is an outlier in the retail industry, because it refuses to negotiate with its union on wages – unlike other retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why they keep getting it wrong on pay – because they aren’t listening to their workers and instead agree the pay rates in an echo chamber.