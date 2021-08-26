It’s not too late to take part in the Wakefield Express city centre survey 2021

The Express is running its city centre survey for 2021 and we’re asking readers to share their opinions.

It’s a quick series of questions about the city – some broad questions and some specificWe are trying to get to the heart of what you want to see change.

We will put what you tell us to the people who make decisions and what you say will influence our coverage. We would like to thank the hundreds of readers who have already taken part.

Wakefield city centre

And for anyone who hasn’t entered there is still time before we publish our findings.

Click here to take part.