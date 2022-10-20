At the Northgate restaurant, in the city centre, kids will be able to dine for free alongside any adult meal bought.

Fino owner Jenny Thompson said: “There are no time or day limitations to this offer.

"We just want families to be able to dine out somewhere special, and hopefully help with the financial burden a little.

Fino in Wakefield city centre

"We have created a children’s menu with their favourites.

“Sunday is a traditional family day in Italy so we have also created a special three course children’s menu for Sunday’s, where children aged 11 or under can enjoy a three course meal for free, one per adult meal.‘’

Fino is open Sunday to Thursday, noon until 10pm, and Friday and Saturday, noon until 11pm.