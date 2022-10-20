Kids eat free at Wakefield Italian restaurant to help cost of living crisis
Wakefield Italian restaurant Fino is welcoming children to eat for free to help families deal with the cost of living crisis.
At the Northgate restaurant, in the city centre, kids will be able to dine for free alongside any adult meal bought.
Fino owner Jenny Thompson said: “There are no time or day limitations to this offer.
"We just want families to be able to dine out somewhere special, and hopefully help with the financial burden a little.
"We have created a children’s menu with their favourites.
“Sunday is a traditional family day in Italy so we have also created a special three course children’s menu for Sunday’s, where children aged 11 or under can enjoy a three course meal for free, one per adult meal.‘’
Fino is open Sunday to Thursday, noon until 10pm, and Friday and Saturday, noon until 11pm.
Table reservations can be made online at www.finowakefield.co.uk.