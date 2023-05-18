They are the people who provide a warm welcome to guests, help visitors to enjoy a truly memorable stay in Leeds and ensure those who work alongside them excel too. It’s why customers are full of praise for their efforts and their own colleagues have put them forward for recognition as the Leeds Hotels and Venues Association (LVHA) gets ready to host its annual awards.

Taking place at the Royal Armouries Museum on June 15, the awards offer all those hard-working staff the chance to come together and celebrate the stars of the city’s hospitality industry. The People’s Choice category, sponsored by the Yorkshire Evening Post, is decided by a public vote – and it’s time to have your say on the winner.

These are the six fantastic nominees to be shortlisted for this year’s prize and what colleagues had to say about them.

The finalists for the People's Choice Award at the LVHA Awards 2023. Clockwise from top left are Jane Atkinson, Davide Amati, David Firth, James O'Driscoll, Katie O'Hara and Ryan Carter.

Jane Atkinson: Groups co-ordinator, Leeds Marriott Hotel

Jane is responsible for looking after all of the group’s business, but does so much more than this. Guests come back again and again and will always ask for Jane - and she regularly receives excellent customer service feedback. She has recently been carefully selected to be part of a small working party focusing on entertainment business for the whole of Marriott UK, which is a huge honour. In her 25 year career at the hotel, Jane has had many memorable moments including the time she helped to resuscitate a guest who had collapsed. The medical team that attended confirmed her swift, calm actions had almost certainly saved the lady’s life. Jane also had a great working relationship with the team looking after Michael Bublé when he stayed at the hotel. Mr Bublé was so impressed with the exceptional customer service he received from Jane that he offered her a job! Jane is an extremely conscientious hard working and selfless person. Her team feel that she really deserves this recognition and have said how unbelievably proud they are of her how lucky they feel to have her as part of their hotel team.

Davide Amati: Reception supervisor, Doubletree by Hilton Leeds City

It is rare that we come across an individual who has sheer natural talent to deliver exceptional levels of customer service. Davide’s natural levels of energy and contagious personality uplift any audience and positively affect everyone around him. It is this level of service that keeps guests coming back time and time again, with some saying that they only stay at DoubleTree Leeds because of him and the service he provides. A true baking legend, he often graces us with his culinary creations and even won the DT Leeds bake off competition in April. With over 10 years’ service with Hilton, Davide’s knowledge of the brand standards, loyalty programme and systems are unsurpassed by any other team member. He is by far the most named team member when it comes to feedback. He will often receive gifts from our guests who can’t thank him enough for making their stay so special. Wine, chocolates, letters and even opera tickets have all been gifted to Davide as a thank you for making their stay so memorable. The Doubletree strapline could have been written for him: “To fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality.”

David Firth: Head concierge, Dakota Leeds

Dave began working at Dakota Leeds when it opened in March 2017, employed within the concierge team. Dakota Leeds was the group’s first hotel in England, with Dave on board to manage the concierge operation. He quickly became one of the guests’ favourites, driving them to and from the airport and various attractions. Dave has done a lot of work in Leeds city centre and has developed many strong working relationships and a fantastic knowledge of the city. He is a great asset to the hotel operation, setting up connections with the surrounding businesses such as Blackhouse, Tattu and San Carlos. He also made contact with security teams across the city, ensuring the Dakota’s door security is one of the best in Leeds. Since starting with us, Dave has consistently delivered high standards and always gives 100 per cent attention to each and every guest. He ensures that with his extensive knowledge of the city that every guest leaves us having experienced the best in both the hotel and the city. Dave has also become a member of the ‘Les Clefs d’Or’ Golden Keys society, being the first and only concierge in Leeds city centre to have gained this.

Ryan Carter: Reception manager, Park Plaza

Having previously been a teacher, Ryan aimed to diversify into a new industry when he joined us as a receptionist in 2017. He was promoted to become the reception team leader after just nine months and became reception manager in October 2021. When he first undertook the role, Park Plaza was still very much recovering and transitioning from the pandemic. In the past 12 months, Ryan has truly flourished as an individual and as an inspiring leader. Something which has made Ryan really stand out is his ability to build, develop, engage, and drive the team. He always puts them first and invests an incredible amount of time and effort into each and every one of them. His team’s employee engagement survey score has increased to 98 per cent - the highest department score in the hotel. He truly wants to impact not just his own department but the wider hotel. He created an activity for guests where they pick a raffle ticket and have the opportunity to win a multitude of things – mainly within the Restaurant & Bar. After just two weeks of trialling this, there was revenue increase of 32 per cent in the bar over Fridays and Saturdays.

Katie O’Hara Swithenbank: Director of sales, Crowne Plaza Leeds

Who doesn’t know Katie O’Hara in Leeds? She’s been at the Crowne Plaza hotel for 23 years and quite certainly has one of the best profiles ever encountered in this industry. We can start to list off all the successes she’s had over the years, how much business she’s converted, and all her achievements, but there are many successful director of sales in this wonderful city. What’s different about Katie? Why is she Crowne Plaza’s People’s Choice? Regardless of the fact she is one of the best we’ve ever worked with, what makes her stand out above the rest is the part she plays in the team at CP Leeds. The team adore this woman and when asked who their ‘People’s Choice’ nomination would be, without question Katie was the standout. She cares about every aspect of the hotel but most importantly the team. She wants to train the team, guide them and bring them on the journey. She’s the go-to manager for guidance, knowledge and advice - and she’s the mental health first aider. She’s so incredibly dedicated and passionate about her job, which is exceptionally contagious. This woman is a game changer to the business and to the industry.

James O’Driscoll: food and beverage manager, Leonardo’s

James has been with Leonardo’s for six years and has become a true asset to the Leonardo Hotel Team. He was employed as a food and beverage supervisor within the hotel and has grown and progressed to a strong, willing and career-driven food and beverage manager. He is always supporting the team and giving them the right tools in order to get the job done to the highest standards. James always has a positive mindset and puts a smile on everyone’s face. He is very deserving of this award and his colleagues all agree!