Nando's restaurants close doors over chicken shortage

Nando's

The company said its supply chain has been disrupted and customers have described going from branch to branch looking for their favourite order.

Nando's has branches in Wakefield and Glasshoughton.

A spokesman for the company said: "Due to staff shortages, the UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across the supply chain and a number of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales have been impacted.

"From today, Nando’s will be lending some of our brilliant team members to support key suppliers and get things moving again.

"We hope this will have a positive impact on affected restaurants, so please bear with us as we do everything we can to get that PERi-PERi chicken back where it belongs – on your plates.