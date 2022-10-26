Unlike a Smartcard or traditional paper ticket, which required a certain amount of administration, the new barcode season ticket appears instantly within the Northern app after purchase.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “We want to ensure that our services are as simple and as easy to use for our customers as possible, which is why we are rolling-out the new barcode season ticket option.

“The ticket lives on your mobile phone, saving the need for a travel card and paper ticket - making it easier and quicker to buy and use on the go.”

A Northern train (stock image)

Barcode Season tickets will now show as the default option in the Northern app or website.

Anyone who buys their season ticket by the end of October will also benefit by being entered into Northern's ‘Big Commuter Giveaway’’ promotion - which will see 500 people win back the cost of their season ticket up to the value of £100.

The Big Commuter Giveaway is one of a number of promotions Northern is running to encourage more people to ditch the car and take the train to work.

For more information about season tickets and to enter the draw visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/freecommute.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across Calderdale, Kirklees, Wakefield and the rest of the north of England.