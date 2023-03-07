Shoppers could previously call ahead and rent the electric mini-vehicles to help them get around the stores.

Joanne Gibbs said her 84-year-old mother, Majorie, from Sandal, felt “cut off” after the announcement.

Majorie’s husband Brian died nearly two years ago and the pensioner enjoyed going into the city to shop on Wednesdays and Thursdays,

The Ridings shopping centre Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees

Joanne, from Stanley, said: “She's upset because it's taken another lifeline away from her. She struggles anyway.

“It's a way of her getting to Wakefield and do a bit shopping that she can't do anymore

“There must be any number of older people affected by this.”

Joanne said it would cost her mum at least £12 to pay for a taxi that could take her own scooter from her home into the city.

The Ridings said the scheme had proved impossible to insure and had to be discontinued.

A spokesman for the centre said: “We could not get insurance for the use of the hired scooters. So had no choice but to end the scheme.

“We have tried to find an alternative scheme to sign post people to but unfortunately could not find one local to the city centre.”

Travelling on a bus with a mobility scooter requires a scooter permit.

WY Metro’s website says: “Anyone wishing to travel by bus in a scooter will need to have their individual scooter approved as suitable.

“This approval needs to cover both the design (size and weight) of the scooter and the ability of the user to control and manoeuvre it safely."

In December last year Northern – which runs the majority of trains that run within the Wakefield district – banned all e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards across its trains and stations.

But there is an exemption for electric wheelchairs and e-bikes, as well as mobility scooters for those with access needs, as long as they are registered with the operator’s permit scheme.

TransPennine Express’s policy states: “Folded or dismantled scooters can be taken on all our train services.