Sushi Daily counter set to open at Wakefield Asda

Sushi is coming to Asda Wakefield

Sushi Daily is set to open in the Asda Wakefield Superstore in Asdale Road on Wednesday, May 26.

The new counter will be the franchise’s first store in the cathedral city and will add to Sushi Daily’s three stores across Yorkshire, with counters at Asda Morley, Waitrose Meanwood and Waitrose in Huntington.

Providing a fresh alternative to grab-and-go convenience food, Sushi Daily offers an open kitchen experience where customers can watch artisans prepare their food with high-quality fresh ingredients. An exclusive menu has been designed especially for Asda and customers can look out for ‘Asda Exclusive’ stickers on the products.

A fresh alternative to grab-and-go convenience food, the exclusive menu includes snacks, meals for one and larger products for sharing.

Options include a Teriyaki Chicken Classic Roll that starts at just £2.00, an exciting Tokyo Menu with cooked and raw fish sushi at £5.90, and the twenty-piece Hachi Menu with four types of sushi at £10.90.

The new counter will open just in time for the launch of Sushi Daily’s latest new product – an eastern take on a western classic – the sushi sandwich.

Replacing traditional bread with Sushi Daily’s much-loved sticky rice, the all-new Sushi-San is filled with western flavours and finished with a wrapping of jet-black nori seaweed.

Alternatively, the Sando offers authentic zingy fillings between cloud-like slices of Japanese shokupan bread. Prices for the Sushi-San and the Sando range between £4.15 and £5.75.

The counter will also offer fresh and handmade sushi, including nigiri, sashimi, maki and rolls.

From sushi menus for one to sharing platters perfect for any party, customers can also add hot food options, starters, sides and deserts to their shopping list.

Ian Roberts, Managing Director of Sushi Daily said: “We offer an array of handmade options for customers looking for a freshly prepared and convenient lunch or snack.

“With the increasing popularity of Japanese food across the UK, why not recreate that restaurant experience at home and treat yourself, safe in the knowledge that you’re also making a healthier choice than some of the go-to takeaway options?

“Customers can see their sushi being prepared while they shop and even order platters for family meals or special occasions as we look forward to celebrating together once more.”