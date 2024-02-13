Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The British cosmetics and skincare company – which has a store in the Trinity Walk Shopping Centre – was sold to German private equity firm Aurelius in November 2023.

Aurelius announced today that FRP Advisory had been appointed as administrator, after sales over the Christmas period were lower than expected.

It has been reported, however, that the stores are expected to stay open for the time being.

The British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA) said the move is likely to lead to shop closures and job losses.

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of Bira, said: "It seems that we hear about the demise of a national retailer every few months – this time it is The Body Shop.

"A stalwart of the high street, it is sad news and we hope that the employees and franchisees are looked after whilst the future of this chain is decided.

"There is no doubt that since the cost of living crisis started in 2022, life on the high street has been very difficult for retailers large and small.

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of BIRA, has said more needs to be done to help high streets through the cost-of-living crisis

"High streets and local shops are vital to communities everywhere and more needs to be done to help them through these very challenging times."

Opened in 1976 by the late Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop has more than 200 stores across the UK and employs more than 2,000 people.