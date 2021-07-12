Wakefield HSBC branch set to reopen

Westgate

The bank, on Westgate, temporarily closed its doors last week but is set to reopen on July 19.

Julie Ashcroft, HSBC UK’s Local Director said: “We need to make changes to our branch network to make sure it is sustainable and fit for the future.

"In January we announced that some branches are closing and how our branch network will be evolving.

"We are creating four distinct branch formats, designed to provide local areas with the banking facilities that best suit local customer needs, and we are pleased to say our Wakefield branch is being retained and we are excited that it will become a Digital Service Branch, including a ‘light’ refurbishment of the branch’.

"Where we are creating a Digital Service Branch, the biggest change that customers will see will be the removal of a counter.

"Virtually all other services the branch previously offered will be maintained, it might just be done in a different way, for example, ‘traditional’ cash and cheque transactions will be done using self-service technology.

"This is an evolution in our branches, and there will need to be a certain evolution in how our customers bank.

"We are very conscious that there will be some customers who are less confident or comfortable using self-service options, and we would like to assure them that we will not be leaving any of our customers high and dry. We are contacting vulnerable customers by phone to discuss the forthcoming change and will be supporting them alternative ways to do their banking.

"Our branch staff will also be on hand to help in the banking hall rather than behind a screen, to explain and also to educate customers on how to complete their transaction.

"Digital Service Branches will also have a presentation space, an area set aside for customer seminars, which could include talks on how to avoid becoming the victim of fraud.