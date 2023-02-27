Crafting to success: Wakefield craft shop named as one of the nation's most loved businesses
A Touch of Craft Yorkshire in Wakefield has been named as one of the best loved businesses in the UK by Shop Appy’s annual Love Local Day competition.
The crafting and small event space in at Springfield Mill, Ossett beat out 11,000 other local businesses throughout the country, and was the only business in the district among the winners.
#LoveLocalDay is an annual competition ran by shopping website Shop Appy.
The competition invites customers to submit nominations, and celebrate, their favourite local independent shops.
Olivia Drury, the owner of A Touch of Craft Yorkshire, said the award was totally unexpected.
"We honestly did not think we stood a chance as there’s so many amazing local business across the country. We couldn’t believe it when we opened the award.
"We’re absolutely thrilled and so thankful to all of our wonderful customers who supported us. It really makes it all worthwhile during this difficult times as a small business owner.”
Shop Appy took to social media to share the top 20 businesses with the most votes, with A Touch of Craft Yorkshire making the cut.
It posted: “We have received over 11,000 nominations for #LoveLocalDay this year, our biggest and best yet.
"The local love really has been spread across the UK. It has shown us how loved and valued local businesses are by their customers and their local communities.
"Massive congratulations to every single business that has been nominated.”
The full list of upcoming workshops at A Touch of Craft Yorkshire are available via the company’s website.