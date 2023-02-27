The crafting and small event space in at Springfield Mill, Ossett beat out 11,000 other local businesses throughout the country, and was the only business in the district among the winners.

#LoveLocalDay is an annual competition ran by shopping website Shop Appy.

The competition invites customers to submit nominations, and celebrate, their favourite local independent shops.

Olivia Drury, founder of A Touch of Craft Yorkshire, with Shop Appy's #LoveLocalDay award.

Olivia Drury, the owner of A Touch of Craft Yorkshire, said the award was totally unexpected.

"We honestly did not think we stood a chance as there’s so many amazing local business across the country. We couldn’t believe it when we opened the award.

"We’re absolutely thrilled and so thankful to all of our wonderful customers who supported us. It really makes it all worthwhile during this difficult times as a small business owner.”

Shop Appy took to social media to share the top 20 businesses with the most votes, with A Touch of Craft Yorkshire making the cut.

A Touch of Craft Yorkshire in Ossett beat thousands of businesses throughout the UK to be named as one of the nation's favourites.

It posted: “We have received over 11,000 nominations for #LoveLocalDay this year, our biggest and best yet.

"The local love really has been spread across the UK. It has shown us how loved and valued local businesses are by their customers and their local communities.

"Massive congratulations to every single business that has been nominated.”