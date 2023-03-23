News you can trust since 1852
Creative firm Uber moves into Wakefield's Tileyard North

A new company has moved into a Grade-II listed former mill conversion in Wakefield.

By James Carney
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 19:00 GMT- 2 min read

Creative team Über Agency have joined the Tileyard North as one of the first residents to call Rutland Mills development home.

The firm specialises in branding, copywriting, design, digital, social media, strategy and video content.

Tileyard hopes its new tenant represents the pull of Wakefield for businesses in the creative industry,Nick Keynes, co-founder of Tileyard North welcomed Über said: “I was introduced to Greg and Pamela-Jayne in the summer of 2022 and quickly ascertained that their fantastic business would be a great fit for Tileyard North.

“Formerly based in Sheffield, Über’s ethos and mindset is just what we love.

"They are keen to fully embrace the creative culture that we’re looking to foster here in Wakefield so to have a business with their credentials, and track record, is a huge boost to the launch of our new site.”

Pamela-Jayne Broadberry, director at Über Agency said: “Post the pandemic we agreed it was time to pay extra attention to finding a creative space for the Uber Team.

"The opportunity arose to join Tileyard North and the community - creating an inclusive, flexible workplace to enable the team to thrive.

“Although we have implemented a hybrid work policy we believe it is important to offer a creative space to inspire the team to work alongside one another but also the opportunity to work a couple of days remotely.

"We recognised there is no replacement for a creative, stimulating workspace to bring the team together.”

Greg Clark, Über’s managing director, said: “The return to work post covid was as with many no longer “fit for purpose”.

"We needed to find a more flexible, relaxed, easier and accessible solution. Tileyard North was the obvious choice. What they have done, are doing and are planning to do is admirable and realistically ambitious.

"Something we look forward to being part of and helping build.”

The Music Factory Entertainment Group and The Yorkshire Food Group have moved into Tileyard North earlier this month in the first phase of the multi-million pound regeneration development.

