Crew Clothing opens at Castleford’s Junction 32 shopping outlet
Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping has welcomed another name to its line-up as premium British lifestyle brand, Crew Clothing, has opened a new store at the outlet.
The store, located near Barbour & Levi’s, close to the centre’s Moore square, opened its doors to customers on Friday.
The brand, which was founded over 25 years ago in Salcombe, Devon, embodies the spirit of the coast.
Available for both men and women, shoppers to the Castleford outlet will now be able to browse an array of wardrobe essentials such as piqué polos, classic sweatshirts and timeless blazers at discount prices, all created with stylish detailing and stitched with the label’s signature crossed oars.
Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We’re thrilled that Crew Clothing has opened its new store at Junction 32.
"The retailer, which sells coastal-inspired classics for men and women, strengthens our already impressive fashion offering, and we’re confident the British brand will be very popular with our guests.
“As an outlet, we pride ourselves on creating a great day out for all the family. Whether it’s a new store or our newly landscaped areas, there is always something new for our guests to enjoy time spent with family and friends.”
Georgina Clark, Brand Director at Crew Clothing, said: “We’re very excited to open a brand-new store in Junction 32. We’re thankful for the support of all of the teams to help us open and we can’t wait to welcome shoppers into the new store.”
Crew Clothing joins Junction 32’s line-up of more than 80 much-loved high street names, all offering up to 60% off.