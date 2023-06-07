Cut above the rest! Castleford hair and beauty salon runners up at the Salon Business Awards
Hair ‘N’ Beauty Castleford which has celebrated its 29th year in business this year, made it the final of the prestigious national ceremony, honouring some of the best hairdressers and salon teams around the UK.
The business was up for the Ultimate Salon (small to medium) award, which they have been shortlisted for five times before and won last year.
Owner Zoe Gaitley and her team were runners up this time, narrowly missing out on the honour, with the title going to the House of Glam salon in Newton-le-Willows.
Zoe, 48, said: “We didn’t win but we had a great night and we're mega honoured to have made it to the finals.”
Applicants had to submit a detailed questionnaire and send photographs of examples of their work.
The competition was judged by top hairdressers and representatives from some of the industry’s major hair care brands.
The awards culminated in a ceremony and party in Mayfair in London earlier in the week, where hairdressers, salon owners, sponsors and representatives gathered.
SBAwards founder Joanne Charlton said: “We loved celebrating with each and everyone of the winners and finalists. Yet again, they proved this industry is a force to be reckoned with, filled with innovators, creative geniuses and true entrepreneurial spirit.
"And boy did they know how to party – the dance floor was buzzing right up until midnight!”
