Doubts raised over future of Marks & Spencer store in Wakefield city centre

A regeneration officer for the local authority told a meeting of councillors that she ‘didn’t know’ how much longer the retail giant would have a presence in the city centre.

The district has already suffered the loss of an M&S store this year when the company closed its Castleford town centre store.

Clare Elliott, the council’s service director for economic growth and skills, discussed the uncertainty as she gave a briefing to members of the regeneration, employment and skills scrutiny committee.

The Marks & Spencer store in Wakefield city centre.

Ms Elliott told members of the “continuing decline” in high street retail and a need to take “radical solutions”.

She said: “You will be aware of M&S moving out of Castleford.

“We don’t know how long they will be in Wakefield city centre.

“That means we have even more retail space that we have got to deal with.

“We have got a bigger issue with footfall.”

M&S is one of the few remaining major high street chains based in the city’s Ridings shopping centre.

The council had plans to buy the centre as part of a major regeneration project but backed out of making a deal last December.

The centre has since been bought by Yorkshire-based businessman Zahid Iqbal.

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member regeneration, economic growth and property, said there was a need to “shrink retail” when he took over the role in May.

Coun Graham has also announced plans to bring a new bowling alley to the city centre in a bid to increase leisure facilities.

He told the meeting: “I think I have made it really clear what my priorities are for the city.

“It’s really important to me that we listen to what people have to say.

“I don’t think that has always happened.

“People have made it really clear about what they want in the city of Wakefield and what they feel needs to be improved.

“I’m going to make sure we continue to listen every step on the way.

“It’s not just about asking them what they want to see.“It’s about going back to them and double checking every step of the way.

“It won’t be something that we can deliver ourselves as a council.

“We are going to need people in the community, elected members, we are going to need third partners out there, to help us deliver these schemes.

“We need to make sure we are listening and not just saying we are listening.

“I’m so excited about making changes to this district.

“We want to get people to be proud of where they come from, because I don’t think everyone is.”

M&S has been contacted for comment.