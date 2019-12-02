Dozens of stores closed as power cut leaves Junction 32 Shopping Centre in the dark

More than 25 shops remain closed at Junction 32 this morning as the centre deals with a widespread power cut.

The outlet shopping centre, in Glass Houghton, describes itself as "one of Yorkshire's most popular shopping destinations", but was yesterday hit but a large power outage.

Around 40 per cent of stores were unable to open on time yesterday (Sunday, December 1).

It comes as thousands of people were expected to descend on the centre to take advantage of the Black Friday sales.

Dozens of stores remain closed this morning as the power cut continues to impact the centre.

In a statement, the centre said: "The power outage we experienced yesterday is still affecting some of our stores. 60% of our centre will be open from 10am as normal and we are doing everything we can to rectify the issue.

"We're really sorry for any inconvenience and we’ll post more details as soon as we have any further information."

The full list of closed stores is as follows: Graham & Brown, Roman, Thorntons, Tilly’s Kitchen, Urban, Subway, Cotton Traders, Pavers, HMV, Ben Sherman, Ernest Jones, Cadbury, Jones Bootmaker, Barbour, Levi’s, Nike, Mountain Warehouse, Wonderbra, Eden, Mango, Klass, Craghoppers, Jack & Jones, Gaggia, Grape Tree, Ann Summers, Christy, New Balance.