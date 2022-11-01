Exciting new Next Outlet clearance store to open in Wakefield later this month
A brand new Next Outlet store is coming to Wakefield this November, with a variety of items on sale at up to 50 per cent off.
Westgate Retail Park in Wakefield will see a brand new Next Outlet store joining its shopping park later this month.
The retailer successfully applied to Wakefield Council for permission to convert an empty Mothercare unit into one of its clearance stores last year.
The Outlet store will offer a variety of items from the popular brand at a highly discounted price, with savings of up to 50 per cent off the original price on items.
The store will feature clothing and homeware clearance stock from Next’s previous season, as well as special purchase lines from the current season's stock at discounted outlet prices.
Although an opening date has not yet been confirmed, the Outlet will open its doors later this month.