Westgate Retail Park in Wakefield will see a brand new Next Outlet store joining its shopping park later this month.

The retailer successfully applied to Wakefield Council for permission to convert an empty Mothercare unit into one of its clearance stores last year.

The Outlet store will offer a variety of items from the popular brand at a highly discounted price, with savings of up to 50 per cent off the original price on items.

A new Next Outlet store will open in Westgate Retail Park later this month.

The store will feature clothing and homeware clearance stock from Next’s previous season, as well as special purchase lines from the current season's stock at discounted outlet prices.