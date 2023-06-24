To celebrate the local animal charity’s major milestone, which will see events taking place throughout the district, meet some of the residents looking for their forever family.

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District branch celebrates 20 years of the charity this month, with a wide array of fundraing events set to take place this summer to celebrate.

In January 2003, the Leeds and Wakefield branch merged together to become one, after years of operating as two seperate charities.

Since the merge, the new self-funded charity has helped, and rehomed, hundreds of animals to loving families.

Throughout the years, the branch has also had a few different homes, before settiling in the current centre in East Ardsley, which opened on June 27 2015.

Supporting dogs, cats and small animals like rabbits, the charity ensures animals left abandoned or alone have a place where they are safe, healthy and loved.

To celebrate hitting this major milestone the centre will throw a range of events, including a Summer Fun Day and Dog Show in Clarence Park on July 15 which will be the biggest event the charity has thrown.

Pooches and their families can participate in a fun dog show, have-a-go agility and lots of games and activities including beat the goalie.

The event will be opened by well known ITV News Calendar and TV presenter, Duncan Wood, followed by an amazing dance and acrobatics performance.

In September, the centre will host their official 20th birthday party event at the animal centre, where there will be food and refreshments, stalls, possibly cattery tours and dog meets too.

From July 1 to September 30, the centre is also running an Anniversary Summer Raffle, with a top prize of £1,000, the largest prize the charity has ever had.

Alice Reynolds, Digital Marketing & Communications Assistant at RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield said: "We’d love for as many people as possible to attend our fundraising events throughout the year, to support us and help raise vital funds for our animals while having a great day out at the same time!

"They could also fundraise for us with their friends, family or colleagues by getting sponsored to take on fun challenges, organising a bake sale, collecting unwanted items that can be sold in our shops, the list is endless!”

The centre has also launched a JustGiving appeal to support the important work they do, in honour of the anniversary.

"The cost of living crisis has had a major impact on our branch, and we are struggling to make ends meet as our running costs and veterinary bills have increased drastically." Alice continued.

"We are a self-funded charity so we rely on the generosity and support of our community to keep our centre open, giving abandoned, abused and neglected animals the second chance they deserve.”

To donate to the charity directly, or to contribute to their 20th anniversary JustGiving appeal visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/rspcalw20thanniversary

1 . 20th Anniversary The Leeds and Wakefield RSPCA celebrates its 20th anniversary this week. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . A major milestone The branch in East Ardsley has helped hunderds of animals be rehomed since opening in 2003. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Round of appaws RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield pooch, Lola is currently looking for a forever home with support from centre staff. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Memorial Garden The Memorial Garden at the centre celebrating the pets that are no longer with us. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

