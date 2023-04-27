News you can trust since 1852
Fanfare Music School opens new premises in Ossett

A Wakefield music school has officially opened the doors of its new dedicated premises in Ossett.

By Shawna Healey
Published 27th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Coun David Jones and Anita Jones, prospective pupils of Fanfare Music School got to enjoy live music performances by current students and a tour of the new building.

Fanfare Music has been operating in Ossett for over five years and teaches more than 150 students learning a variety of instruments, including piano, guitar, violin and drums.

The school is found at RCM Business Park on Dewsbury Road and features custom built teaching, recording and rehearsal spaces.

Founder of Fanfare Music School, Jenna Fan, has officially unveiled the new premises for her business.Founder of Fanfare Music School, Jenna Fan, has officially unveiled the new premises for her business.
Founder of Fanfare Music, Jenna Fan, said: "Thank you to everyone who came down to show support and a massive thank you to everyone who performed and made the day possible.

"Thank you to the Mayor for his lovely words and for coming to celebrate the grand opening of Fanfare.”

Fanfare Music is open seven days a week. For more information visit: https://fanfaremusic.com

Jenna Fan at the official opening of new premises for her music school, Fanfare Music, in Ossett. The school offers private music lessons to children and adults, group sessions and a pop choir. Picture Scott MerryleesJenna Fan at the official opening of new premises for her music school, Fanfare Music, in Ossett. The school offers private music lessons to children and adults, group sessions and a pop choir. Picture Scott Merrylees
