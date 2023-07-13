Tonight (July 13), up to 100 guests will be hosted by owners, Robert and Heather Copley, for a three-course sit-down meal in the evening with a menu specially selected by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and the Farmer Copleysteam.

Mr and Mrs Copley met with global farmers and buyers at The Great Yorkshire Show to witness and discuss firsthand how British producers are driving innovation, sustaining high-welfare and producing environmentally sustainable food to the highest quality;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Copley, who is also Chairman of the Great Yorkshire Show, described the event as “a really exciting, unique opportunity and a wonderful chance to showcase our fantastic produce to the world”.

Robert and Heather Copley will host up to 100 guests at their farm shop in Pontefract.

The local, pasture reared meats currently on offer in the farm shop butchery supports the AHDB’s goal of increasing collaboration since launching its Beyond Borders export strategy.

The AHDB has a prominent role in boosting the farming industry and the acknowledgement of Farmer Copleys position in further accelerating this goal is a huge boost, not just for Farmer Copleys, but for local businesses, Yorkshire as a county and the UK as a whole.