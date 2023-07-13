Farmer Copleys to host red meat buyers from around the globe as they explore sustainable business deals
Tonight (July 13), up to 100 guests will be hosted by owners, Robert and Heather Copley, for a three-course sit-down meal in the evening with a menu specially selected by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and the Farmer Copleysteam.
Mr and Mrs Copley met with global farmers and buyers at The Great Yorkshire Show to witness and discuss firsthand how British producers are driving innovation, sustaining high-welfare and producing environmentally sustainable food to the highest quality;
Mr Copley, who is also Chairman of the Great Yorkshire Show, described the event as “a really exciting, unique opportunity and a wonderful chance to showcase our fantastic produce to the world”.
The local, pasture reared meats currently on offer in the farm shop butchery supports the AHDB’s goal of increasing collaboration since launching its Beyond Borders export strategy.
The AHDB has a prominent role in boosting the farming industry and the acknowledgement of Farmer Copleys position in further accelerating this goal is a huge boost, not just for Farmer Copleys, but for local businesses, Yorkshire as a county and the UK as a whole.
The AHDB Senior Export Manager for the Americas Susana Morris described the visit as a chance to “enhance the reputation of our agri-food products in overseas markets”.