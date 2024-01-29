Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large cordon was put up around Feather and Tails on Westgate after the crash in the early hours of Sunday.

The pet shop’s team have said all their animals are safe.

Firefighters from Wakefield and Ossett fire stations were scrambled to the accident at 3.37am.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car crashed into the pet shop on Westgate in Wakefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They freed the trapped person from the car, who was then taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Building structure experts spent yesterday assessing the safety of the property.

Feather and Tails have posted: “All animals are safe and ok and we are still here for advice etc.

"Thank you everyone for your kind words and support, it really does mean so much to us.

The pet shop has said all the animals are safe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Animals are off site and at our homes. Luckily our animals are never housed or left on the ground floor so all animals are safe and OK.”

An online fundraiser has been set up which has already collected more than £1,000.