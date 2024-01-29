Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As reported by the Express earlier, firefighters were called to rescue someone from the car after it smashed into Feather and Tails on Westgate in the early hours of yesterday.

The people who run the shop have reassured concerned customers that all the animals are safe but have also been posting photos to show how much damage there is inside.

They said: “Thank you again everyone for your support and kind donations.

Owners of the Wakefield pet shop have revealed some of the damage inside

"We will be re-opening as soon as we can! This isn't going to stop us!”

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the shop.

It has already collected more than £1,000.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-feathers-and-tails.

Earlier the shop posted: “Animals are off site and at our homes. Luckily our animals are never housed or left on the ground floor so all animals are safe and OK.”