Featherstone florist left 'soul-destroyed' after thieves escape with van

A Featherstone florist has been left heart-broken after thieves took off with her van, which is critical to her business.

By Kara McKune
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Mandy Bennett fears for her livelihood after a gang of criminals stole her vehicle used for The Flower Station on Green Lane, Featherstone.

Mandy said: "I’ve only had this business for 10 months and flowers are so expensive. I'm having to walk to work and walk home again and hire a van, which I really can't afford to do.

“But, if I was to go without a van, I’d lose my business.”

Mandy Bennett, owner of the Flower Staion florist in Featherstone.
Mandy, who used to work in HR and lives in Pontefract, was inspired to become a florist after visiting a flower shop in Brighton, last year.

She said: “I decided I needed something more. I went to Brighton and saw a beautiful floristry shop and I thought, that is exactly what I want to do."

The florist set up the business soon after, when her sister bought a local shop.

Despite the difficulty, the florist is grateful for her fellow local business owners and customers who have visited since the incident to show their support.

Mandy was left 'soul-destroyed- after thieves stole her business van last week.
"People in the village have been really nice. One of my customers has brought me some dinner up, somebody else has made me a pie and it's a really nice community.”

The white van was taken from outside the shop on Wednesday March 8.

Anyone with any information on the missing van should contact West Yorkshire Police via their website.

The Flower Station's van was stolen on March 8.
