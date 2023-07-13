Featherstone funeral directors temporarily closes after "extensive damage" from flash flood

The branch, located on Green Lane, Featherstone, faced extensive damage and remains closed due to a flood on June 20.

No families were affected by the flooding and the team managed to move all their computers, historic archives and paperwork in time.

Granville Brooks is part of the T.F. Morritt, a Wakefield family of funeral directors, and therefore the Featherstone team have been relocated temporarily to their sister branch in Castleford.

Granville Brooks has been forced to temporarily close to undergo repairs following extensive flood damage.

There is no set date for the reopening of the branch but the team has reassured customers that they will be on hand to offer support and arrange home visits if needed.

Julia Brigham, Business Leader at Granville Brooks said: “It is important that we provide the highest standard of care to our families and deceased, therefore due to the severity of the damage we have no option but to temporarily close.

"We will also take this opportunity to carry out additional refurbishment work at the branch to be able to re-open with an evenbetter chapel of rest provision to the local community.

“We remain committed to assisting and supporting families during their time of need and understand that making funeral arrangements is a sensitive and challenging process.

“Therefore, our local funeral directors will be available to visit families in the comfort of their own homes, as well as at T. F. Morritt Funeral Directors in Castleford to continue to provide guidance and support."

One funeral director, who was in the building at the time, said he couldn’t believe how quickly and high the water came into the building.

Julia said: “We are still assessing the extent of the damage to the premises and arranging for our contractors to visit the site to ascertain the works required to be carried out. We would like to express our gratitude for the support of the local community.”

