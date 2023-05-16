Final preparations underway for West Yorkshire Apprenticeship awards 2023

The ceremony will be hosted in the newly opened Tileyard North.

Hosted in the newly opened Tileyard North, the awards, hosted by the Wakefield Express in collaboration with the Halifax Courier and Yorkshire Evening Post, celebrates those who have excelled in their chosen fields and inspired others to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme.

Tileyard North is a creative industries destination in Wakefield, a hub providing recording studios, creative offices, membership spaces, event venues, and delicious food and beverage offerings onsite.

Boasting world-class facilities and state-of-the-art design and technology, Tileyard North is curating a vibrant destination for collaboration and community.

All finalists across the 11 categories have been invited to attend the glittering ceremony on May 24.

Organisers are also proud to announce their support of local charity Aphasia Support, for which they will be hosting a silent auction and charity raffle on the night with prizes including a family ticket to Leeds Knights Ice Hockey, three bottle case of specialist wine and a £200 John Lewis voucher.

James Major, CEO of Aphasia Support, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards to celebrate the amazing apprentices across the region.

"As a local employer, we understand just how important it is to nurture young talent and support them along their career path. We look forward to celebrating their success. We are also excited to share our own mission with guests.

Jessie Logan providing an Adele Tribute Act.

"With 85% of the public unaware of the condition, aphasia, it will be fantastic to shine a spotlight on our work, and hopefully raise some much-needed funds for those whose lives are impacted by aphasia."

Hosting the awards is 26-year-old Megan Hornby, who came third in this year's BBC The Apprentice.

Megan, from Hull, has a bachelor's degree in Criminology and started her business journey aged 23 during lockdown, opening The Candy Shop selling sweets, cakes and milkshakes.

Performing at the ceremony will be students from Wakefield College and Jessie Logan providing an Adele Tribute Act. Jessie is a Musical Theatre Performer at Mechanics Performing Arts at Wakefield College.

For further information about the awards visit www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Here are the finalists for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023:

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by: FDM Group

Chevonne McKenzie - LTHT

Chloe Smith - Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

Danielle Aylward - Yorkshire Housing

Elise Sherry - Low Moor Primary School

Katie Woollard - Oh So Yum

Rebecca Lees - LTHT

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by: Yorkshire Housing

Aaron Clegg - Yorkshire Housing

Alisa Ahmad - BAM Nuttall

Dan Voke - EN:Able Futures

Max Rollinson - Bagnalls

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Charlie Nullmyers - BAM Nuttall

Nikki Lewis - Conservatory Outlet

Sehrish Mustafa - FDM Group

Tegan Hinch - Labcorp

Diversity & Inclusion Programme

Sponsored by: West Yorkshire Colleges

Deluxe Beds Ltd

FDM Group

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by: Appris

Aaron Fletcher - Aptar UK Ltd

Adam Barrett - Advanced Dynamics

George Akton - Bekaert

Stacy Beetham - Openreach

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by: Bradford College

Aaron Clegg - Yorkshire Housing

Daniel Ross - Bagnalls

William Cowie - Richter Associates

Large Business Employer of the Year

Sponsored by: Haribo

Bagnalls

Channel 4

Labcorp

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Zenith Vehicles

Mentor of the Year

Sponsored by: Zenith

Francesca Barker-Mills - Total Training Provision

James Wright - Solenis UK Industries Ltd

Michelle Wooton - Conservatory Outlet

SME Employer of the Year

Sponsored by: YHAAN

Conservatory Outlet

EN:Able Futures

Ebsford Environmental Ltd

Walker & Sutcliffe

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Alexander Elliot - FDM Group

Eliot Ferrier - Intelligency Group

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Bradford Teaching Hospitals & Bradford College Partnership

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers by Travis Perkins Plc

Leeds College of Building