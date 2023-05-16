Final preparations underway for West Yorkshire Apprenticeship awards 2023
Final preparations are now underway for next week's second West Yorkshire Apprenticeship awards.
Hosted in the newly opened Tileyard North, the awards, hosted by the Wakefield Express in collaboration with the Halifax Courier and Yorkshire Evening Post, celebrates those who have excelled in their chosen fields and inspired others to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme.
Tileyard North is a creative industries destination in Wakefield, a hub providing recording studios, creative offices, membership spaces, event venues, and delicious food and beverage offerings onsite.
Boasting world-class facilities and state-of-the-art design and technology, Tileyard North is curating a vibrant destination for collaboration and community.
All finalists across the 11 categories have been invited to attend the glittering ceremony on May 24.
Organisers are also proud to announce their support of local charity Aphasia Support, for which they will be hosting a silent auction and charity raffle on the night with prizes including a family ticket to Leeds Knights Ice Hockey, three bottle case of specialist wine and a £200 John Lewis voucher.
James Major, CEO of Aphasia Support, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards to celebrate the amazing apprentices across the region.
"As a local employer, we understand just how important it is to nurture young talent and support them along their career path. We look forward to celebrating their success. We are also excited to share our own mission with guests.
"With 85% of the public unaware of the condition, aphasia, it will be fantastic to shine a spotlight on our work, and hopefully raise some much-needed funds for those whose lives are impacted by aphasia."
Hosting the awards is 26-year-old Megan Hornby, who came third in this year's BBC The Apprentice.
Megan, from Hull, has a bachelor's degree in Criminology and started her business journey aged 23 during lockdown, opening The Candy Shop selling sweets, cakes and milkshakes.
Performing at the ceremony will be students from Wakefield College and Jessie Logan providing an Adele Tribute Act. Jessie is a Musical Theatre Performer at Mechanics Performing Arts at Wakefield College.
For further information about the awards visit www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk
Here are the finalists for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023:
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by: FDM Group
Chevonne McKenzie - LTHT
Chloe Smith - Heart of Yorkshire Education Group
Danielle Aylward - Yorkshire Housing
Elise Sherry - Low Moor Primary School
Katie Woollard - Oh So Yum
Rebecca Lees - LTHT
Construction Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by: Yorkshire Housing
Aaron Clegg - Yorkshire Housing
Alisa Ahmad - BAM Nuttall
Dan Voke - EN:Able Futures
Max Rollinson - Bagnalls
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Charlie Nullmyers - BAM Nuttall
Nikki Lewis - Conservatory Outlet
Sehrish Mustafa - FDM Group
Tegan Hinch - Labcorp
Diversity & Inclusion Programme
Sponsored by: West Yorkshire Colleges
Deluxe Beds Ltd
FDM Group
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by: Appris
Aaron Fletcher - Aptar UK Ltd
Adam Barrett - Advanced Dynamics
George Akton - Bekaert
Stacy Beetham - Openreach
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by: Bradford College
Aaron Clegg - Yorkshire Housing
Daniel Ross - Bagnalls
William Cowie - Richter Associates
Large Business Employer of the Year
Sponsored by: Haribo
Bagnalls
Channel 4
Labcorp
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Zenith Vehicles
Mentor of the Year
Sponsored by: Zenith
Francesca Barker-Mills - Total Training Provision
James Wright - Solenis UK Industries Ltd
Michelle Wooton - Conservatory Outlet
SME Employer of the Year
Sponsored by: YHAAN
Conservatory Outlet
EN:Able Futures
Ebsford Environmental Ltd
Walker & Sutcliffe
Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year
Alexander Elliot - FDM Group
Eliot Ferrier - Intelligency Group
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
Bradford Teaching Hospitals & Bradford College Partnership
Heart of Yorkshire Education Group
LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers by Travis Perkins Plc
Leeds College of Building
Realise