Employees at Farnell’s global head office in Leeds have completed a charity pub walk to raise thousands of pounds for a local hospice, following the recent sad passing of a colleague.

More than 20 Farnell employees joined the family of Paul Johnson to complete a six miles long charity walk in Horbury, that included the school that Paul attended in his youth and local pubs that he enjoyed with his wife and family.

In total, more than £20,000 has been raised for Wakefield Hospice.

Paul joined Farnell, the Armley-based distributor of products and technology for electronic and industrial system design, maintenance and repair, in 2005.

Throughout 17 years with the company, he held a number of roles, starting as Development Team Lead and ultimately becoming Vice President Farnell Information Systems in February 2022.

Paul sadly died on August 18 2023 at Wakefield Hospice.

Alex Cunniff, Event Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: ‘’We were delighted with the response for our first ever Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk when it launched in the summer, and it was great to see everyone in high spirits throughout the day walking in aid of Wakefield Hospice.

“We are so grateful to Farnell and everyone who joined helping to raise over £20,000 for Wakefield Hospice. In turn, allowing us to continue to care for local patients and families who need our support like we did for Paul and his family.

“Thanks again to Farnell for their amazing support and fantastic fundraising efforts. These two small words ‘Thank you’ never seem sufficient enough, but you can be assured they are heartfelt’’.

Gavin Hodgson-Silke, Farnell Group Financial Officer, said “Paul was a hugely respected and well-liked member of our team, and he made a real difference to all of those who knew him.

“This event was not only a way for colleagues to pay tribute to Paul, but to also give Farnell the opportunity to thank Wakefield Hospice for the fantastic work that they do, and we hope that this is just the start of a longstanding relationship between our two organisations.”