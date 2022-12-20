Phase one of Mid Yorkshire’s project to improve Pinderfield’s long-standing issue with poor phone signal has now been successfully completed.

The lack of good phone signal has been a common complaint at both Pinderfields and Pontefract hospitals over the past few years.

Therefore, earlier this year, a bid for funding was submitted to the NHSX Frontline Digitisation Programme, which aims to provide investment to enable NHS Trusts such as Mid Yorkshire to have a certain level of digital capability.

Following the successful bid, and working with supplier Boost Pro Systems, the start of the project has now been completed which involved a designated section of Pinderfields receiving improved mobile phone signal coverage.

The trust said that the ultimate aim of the improvement work is to ensure a stronger and more reliable phone signal for patients and visitors, as well as staff, to allow for better usage and functionality on their mobile devices.

It will also provide more flexibility to use hospital systems that require signal rather than wi-fi.

Future plans show a continuation with the improvement work across Pinderfields in phases, working on identified sections, until fully complete in the summer of 2023 before work will then commence at Pontefract Hospital.

Laura Mumby, head of digital technologies for Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust, said: “The ongoing project to improve the mobile phone coverage across the trust is a large and very complex installation, and will take several months to complete.

"The Pinderfields site has always presented an issue for mobile phone carrier signals within its buildings due to the fabric used in construction and there is a large dependency on wi-fi.

"Due to the scale of the project, it is necessary to work section-by-section, essentially carving the building up into chunks and working from top to bottom.

“This is an important improvement, especially for our patients, as it means they can use their devices while on the hospital site, resulting in increased patient experience.

