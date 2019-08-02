Flower power will brighten up Castleford town centre

Community groups and businesses have create a blooming great flower display for the Castleford town centre.

The groups raised £3,600 for the plants to brighten up the town and beyond as part of the Castleford in Bloom project.

The displays can be seen in Carlton Street, Aire Street, Bridge Street, Pontefract Road and Castle Parade in Glass Houghton.

Castleford and Glass Houghton councillor Richard Forster kicked-off the scheme when he was elected six years ago.

He said: “I saw that other towns had flowers and, as a proud Castlefordian, I thought we should have something like that as well.

“The flowers add a real splash of colour to our town as we welcome visitors during the summer.

“Everyone has been talking about the flowers on the roundabout at Glass Houghton – it makes it a much nicer gateway into Castleford.

“And it’s the same with the plants outside of Marks & Spencer on Carlton Street.

“I was talking to people in town on Friday they said it really cheers them up.

“It’s something really positive for Castleford and that’s what it’s all about.”

The project was a community effort across Castleford and Coun Forster extended his gratitude to the groups and businesses who helped fund the displays. They include Glass Houghton Redhill Environmental Action Team (GREAT), Castleford Community Learning Centre and Friends of Castleford Library (FOCAL).

Likewise, local businesses such as West Riding Personal Finance, WDH, VisionCare Optometry, Castleford Market and Melanies Florist sponsored the project generously.

Coun Forster added: “They all clubbed together and each year there’s never any reluctance to get involved when I ask.

“I am really grateful to all the sponsors who have given so generously.”