For sale in West Yorkshire: Here are 12 businesses and commercial properties for sale in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Here are some of the incredible businesses and commercial properties across the district, currently for sale on Rightmove.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

From a popular refurbished pub to a local steakhouse, here are 12 businesses currently for sale across Wakefield and the Five Towns.

All companies/properties are listed on Rightmove, to find out more visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/commercial-property-for-sale/Wakefield.html

The recently refurbished pub, The New Albion, is currently available on Rightmove for £450,000.

1. The New Albion

This newsagent/confectionery store, located a short distance from the town center and railway station, is currently available on Rightmove for offers over £65,000. The sale is for business on a transferable lease plus stock at valuation to the successful buyer. The premises include shop and spacious living accommodation arranged over three floors.

2. Magz Off Licence

This property on 45a Standbridge Lane is currently available on Rightmove for £380,000. Calder Vets have occupied the premises for many years and have in recent times expanded into the adjoining property (this could easily be adapted back to a single unit.) The property is arranged over three floor and is now fully utilised by the vetinary practice but was originally a ground floor shop unit with self contained two bedroomed accommodation above.

3. Calder Vets

This very well-known and extremely popular café business is currently available on Rightmove for a £35,000 leasehold. The business occupies a prime trading position along the very popular and well known Zetland Street, in the heart of Wakefield.

4. Cozy Corner Cafe

