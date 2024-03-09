From a popular refurbished pub to a local steakhouse, here are 12 businesses currently for sale across Wakefield and the Five Towns.
1. The New Albion
The recently refurbished pub, The New Albion, is currently available on Rightmove for £450,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Magz Off Licence
This newsagent/confectionery store, located a short distance from the town center and railway station, is currently available on Rightmove for offers over £65,000. The sale is for business on a transferable lease plus stock at valuation to the successful buyer. The premises include shop and spacious living accommodation arranged over three floors. Photo: Rightmove
3. Calder Vets
This property on 45a Standbridge Lane is currently available on Rightmove for £380,000. Calder Vets have occupied the premises for many years and have in recent times expanded into the adjoining property (this could easily be adapted back to a single unit.) The property is arranged over three floor and is now fully utilised by the vetinary practice but was originally a ground floor shop unit with self contained two bedroomed accommodation above. Photo: Rightmove
4. Cozy Corner Cafe
This very well-known and extremely popular café business is currently available on Rightmove for a £35,000 leasehold. The business occupies a prime trading position along the very popular and well known Zetland Street, in the heart of Wakefield. Photo: Rightmove