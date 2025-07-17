Forklift drivers at Knottingley bottle factory walkout over 'union busting'

Forklift drivers at a Knottingley glass bottle factory are set to walk out over ‘union busting’.

Forklift drivers employed by Lockwood Haulage at the Ardagh Glass bottle factory in Knottingley will strike over union recognition.

Unite the Union said forklift drivers were previously employed by GXO before transferring to Lockwood Haulage in March after the company took over the Ardagh Glass contract.

It said GXO had a “longstanding recognition agreement” on collective bargaining with Unite, which Lockwood was refusing to honour.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Lockwood Haulage is union-busting plain and simple and Unite will not tolerate it.

"The forklift drivers at Ardagh Glass will receive Unite’s total backing for as long as it takes.”

The workers will strike on July 18 and July 21. The union said industrial action would “continue to escalate” until the dispute was resolved.

The union said the strikes would “severely impact” Ardagh’s operations and the company would not be able to load bottles onto trucks for delivery to clients, which include Diageo, InBev, Coca Cola, Heineken and Highland Spring.

Unite regional officer Phil Boyes said: “The disruption that will be caused to Ardagh Glass is entirely the fault of Lockwood Haulage’s disgraceful anti-union behaviour.

"GXO had a long-standing agreement with Unite and this dispute will continue to escalate until it is honoured by Lockwood.”

Earlier this year ArdaghGroup came in sixth place and highest new entry in the The Top 100 Companies in Wakefield event.

The Express has contacted Ardagh Group and Lockwood Haulage for comment.