A cobbler from Castleford who went through a tough few years following the death of his mum and his cancer diagnosis is looking to the future after getting the all-clear.

In 2011 Derren Smith, then 46, won Timpson regional Cobbler of the Year for his work as manager at the Carlton Lanes shopping centre branch.

He’d been in the business for 30 years.

But life took a turn for the worse when his mother died in 2012.

Derren Smith at work

The veteran cobbler from Airedale suffered bouts of depression and was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018.

He also lost two siblings during that period.

But he is now – after more than 20 rounds of radiotherapy – celebrating five years clear of the disease, 10 years with his partner Keely Leese and success with his business based at Castleford Pet Supplies, having left the trade for a few years prior.

He said Keeley gave him “a shake” to get back on track and was his “new Leese of life”.

Derren with England cricket U-19s captain Ben McKinney

He said: “My outlook is all good now, we're pushing forward. My five year all-clear is January and we are going on holiday to Lanzarote.

"It's Keeley's big 5-0 and our 10 year anniversary. It's a triple celebration - I have everything to look forward to.

"This is everything I wanted to do. Before my mum passed away she said she was proud of me.”

He said he was grateful to Marlon and Jo Streugheir for giving him the chance to run the new cobbler business.

A pair of converted trainers

Derren was in the shop when Marlon asked him to show some staff how to work the machinery.

Derren said: “I asked, ‘who’s going to be running this,’ and he said ‘you if you want’.

“This was like the golden ticket to run my own business in my own town – especially after the cancer.”

His shop has now been open for three years.

The store converts trainers into cricket and golf shoes, delivering them round the world.

He has also sponsored the England under 19 cricket team with the likes of captain Ben McKinney representing the brand around the world.

During his illness, Derren kept an Instagram diary of his journey.

He has tried to use his experience to help friends going through similar experiences.