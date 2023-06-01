Planning permission has been granted to convert a former salon into a bar near to Pontefract town centre.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead to the proposal to transform the building at Northgate, opposite Pontefract bus station.

The property is within a car park adjacent to Fitness Base gym and Mamma Mia restaurant.

The site is within the Pontefract Castle conservation area.

The proposed opening hours of the new bar are noon to midnight, Monday to Saturday, and noon to 11pm, on Sundays and bank holidays.

A statement submitted on behalf of the applicant describes the current building as “not of any design merit”.

The scheme includes extending the property and building a pitched roof and terrace.

The document states: “This newly formed gable ends will face the existing car park and will include mock Tudor clad gables to reflect the style of the host buildings on the remainder of the site.

“The character and form of the building, including the provision of a pitched slate roof, will reflect the character and style of the host buildings on the site.

“The layout of the site is enhanced by bringing a redundant and tired building on the site back into use.

“The proposed bar will help re-energise the application site and boost the local economy.

A council officer’s report states: “The proposed development would be acceptable in this location and would contribute to the amenities provided within Pontefract town centre along with the more immediate amenities within the wider site.

