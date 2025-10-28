Former Wakefield pub to be demolished to build bungalows

Plans to demolish a former Wakefield pub to build bungalows have been approved.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has approved an application to bulldoze the old Cheers pub, on Newton Lane, Outwood, to make way for five new homes.

Proposals include building two and three-bedroom single storey properties on the site, each with a garden and two parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three people objected to the scheme, citing concerns over a loss of privacy and access for people living nearby.

Wakefield Council has approved an application to bulldoze the old Cheers pub, on Newton Lane, Outwood, to make way for five new homes.

Concerns were also raised that local residents could be disturbed by dust and noise during construction of the homes.

Addressing the objections, a planning officer’s report said: “Given the scale of development proposed this would be limited in nature and could be controlled by a planning condition limiting the hours of construction work and deliveries in terms of noise and a method statement being provided in terms of measures to limit dust during the demolition process

The council’s highways officer said: “It is not considered the scheme would raise any road safety issues.”

The report added: “It is considered that the principle of the development in this location would be acceptable given the particularly accessible location and re-use of an existing brownfield site.